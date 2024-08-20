LIVE | Supreme Court to hear Kolkata RG Kar rape-murder case today
SC, which took suo-motu cognisance of the incident, has listed it as the first matter as hearings begin at 10.30 am; CJI Chandrachud-led Bench to hear case
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear as the first matter on Tuesday (August 20) a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital amid the ongoing nationwide doctors’ strike over it.
A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, which took cognisance of the incident, has kept the matter on top of the cause list for hearing at 10.30 am on Tuesday.
The suo motu cognisance of the case, titled “In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, and related issue”, assumes significance in view of the fact that Calcutta High Court is already in action and has transferred the probe into the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The top court may widen the spectrum of judicial scrutiny, keeping in mind the ongoing nationwide protests, especially by the doctors, and their concerns.
Live Updates
- 20 Aug 2024 3:42 AM GMT
CBI's 2 top women officers to handle RG Kar case
The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case has reportedly been handed over to two of the CBI’s top women officers, who have handled similar cases earlier.
Sampat Meena, a 1994 batch IPS officer from Jharkhand, has been reportedly given the overall charge of the case and will be working in a supervisory capacity, heading a team of 25 officers. She has in the past handled the Hathras rape-murder case and the Unnao rape case.
Officer Seema Pahuja, who was also part of the Hathras investigation team, will reportedly work in a supervisory capacity. She will carry out the ground-level investigation. This Additional Superintendent of Police has received the Gold Medal twice for excellent investigation between 2007 and 2018.
- 20 Aug 2024 3:35 AM GMT
Some of Sandip Ghosh's version 'not matching' with that of others
CBI officers questioned the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, for the fourth consecutive day on Monday in connection with its probe into the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the health facility.
Ghosh, who reached the CBI’s city office at CGO Complex in the morning, was grilled till late in the evening, an official said. Ghosh, who resigned from the post on August 11, has been grilled for several hours in the past three days by officers of the central probe agency.
Some of his version does not match with that of the others who are being interrogated in the case, the official said.
The call records and his chat details are also being investigated.
Among other queries, he was asked to specify his role after getting the news of the death of the doctor, who he had contacted thereafter and why he made the parents wait for nearly three hours before getting to see her body, the official said.
The former principal was also questioned on who had ordered renovation of rooms adjacent to the seminar hall, after the postgraduate trainee’s body was found there on August 9, he said.
- 20 Aug 2024 3:31 AM GMT
CBI may conduct polygraph test on Sanjay RoyThe CBI is likely to conduct a polygraph test on Sanjoy Roy, the civic volunteer arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a young trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. On Sunday, the agency conducted a psychoanalysis test on the accused, where he was questioned by a team of experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). The CBI is yet to schedule a date for the polygraph test, an official told news agency PTI. A local court on Monday granted CBI permission to conduct the polygraph test. As per norms, the accused has to be brought before a magistrate, who will ask the person if he agrees to a polygraph test, the official added.
- 20 Aug 2024 3:29 AM GMT
SIT to probe RG Kar finances during Sandip Ghosh's tenure
The financial transactions at RG Kar Medical College during the tenure of former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh — who is now being grilled by the CBI in connection with the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor — will now be looked into following allegations of irregularities. An order from the West Bengal government said a Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the alleged financial irregularities. It will submit a report within a month.
The SIT, headed by Inspector General of Police Dr Pranav Kumar, will have the “liberty to access any relevant document from government departments and private agencies required for expeditious completion of the inquiry”. The team will look into the alleged financial irregularities from January 2021 till date.
“The SIT will submit its first report to the state government within a month from the date of its constitution,” read a government order.
- 20 Aug 2024 3:26 AM GMT
Bengal govt launches Rattirer Sathi programme
To enhance the safety and security of women working in night shifts across government and private sectors, the West Bengal Health Department on Monday issued a comprehensive set of measures and launched a flagship programme named “Rattirer Saathi — Helpers of the Night”. The new guidelines will be enforced in medical colleges, hospitals, and hostels where similar provisions are not already in place, the order said.
Under these guidelines, separate designated restrooms with toilets for women will be set up and women volunteers will be assigned on duty during nighttime shifts.
“There should be separate designated restrooms with toilets for women. Woman volunteers shall be on duty at night. Safe zones will be identified and created for women with full CCTV coverage. A special mobile phone app with alarm devices will be developed which shall be compulsorily downloaded by all working women and which will be connected to the local police stations/police control room,” it added.
The order stated that for emergency situations, helpline numbers 100 and 112 should be utilised extensively. Security checks and breathalyzer tests will be conducted regularly to ensure safer working conditions. All organisations are also encouraged to set up Vishakha Committees to address issues of sexual harassment if such committees are not already in place, it said.
Organisations have been advised to arrange work schedules so that women work in pairs or teams during night shifts, which helps ensure awareness of each other’s movements. Private institutions are similarly encouraged to implement the “Rattirer Saathi” programme, it added.
“Night police patrolling will be carried out in all medical colleges and hospitals, women's hostels and other places. Adequate drinking water facilities will be on all floors in hospitals. Identity cards will be displayed by all the faculty, staff and security guards in medical colleges and hospitals. Security officers will be posted by police in all medical colleges, hospitals and district hospitals for overall security supervision,” it said.
“Working hours of women should not exceed 12 hours at a time. Wherever possible, night duty may be avoided for women to the extent possible,” it said.
- 20 Aug 2024 2:52 AM GMT
Candle march in Himachal Pradesh
A silent candle march was taken out at midnight on Monday by a group of people at The Ridge in Shimla to demand justice for the Kolkata doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered.
Besides seeking capital punishment for the accused, the peaceful and symbolic demonstration aimed to raise awareness in society and reclaim public places.
People from diverse backgrounds, under the banner of Shimla Collectives, came out with candles to demand “capital punishment for the accused, quick delivery of justice and martyr status for the victim”.
“Capital punishment and speedy justice are the only deterrent to crimes like rape. We are here at this hour to reclaim public places and make them safe for women irrespective of whether it is day or night,” former deputy mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) Tikender Panwar told PTI.
- 20 Aug 2024 2:50 AM GMT
Doctors' body FORDA says attack on medics violate several fundamental rights
Doctors' body FORDA, in its intervention application filed with the Supreme Court through advocates Satyam Singh and Sanjeev Gupta, said medics dedicated 10 to 11 years of rigorous education and training, including medical school and residency, to save lives and serve society.
“The healthcare workers play an indispensable role in society, often working under challenging conditions to provide care and save lives. Ensuring their safety is paramount. We urge the judiciary to mandate comprehensive security protocols at RG Kar Medical College and other similar institutions, to protect them from any form of threat or violence,” the FORDA said.
It said the attack on medics violated several fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution such as the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21, right to practice any profession, or to carry on any occupation, trade or business under Article 19(1)(g) and the right to equality before law under Article 14.
“Issue guidelines to plan, prevent, protect and address the aftermath of sexual violence, harassment and gender discrimination against healthcare workers. Direct the deployment of central forces to protect RG Kar Medical College and its staff till the pendency of the case, given the failure of local law enforcement to prevent the attack and subsequent vandalism of the crime scene,” it said.
- 20 Aug 2024 2:49 AM GMT
Suo motu case: Doctors' body moves SC
Doctors’ bodies the Federation of Association of Medical Consultants of India (FAMCI) and the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), and lawyer Vishal Tiwari moved the Supreme Court by filing interim applications in the suo motu case.
The FAMCI, in its plea, raised safety concerns for medical workers in hospitals across the country in the absence of any central law and said that despite years of demanding basic safety measures, medical workers continued to operate in risky environments.
The doctors’ body said the Centre should be asked to formulate uniform guidelines to ensure protection for healthcare workers and address gaps in state-level laws.
“Resident doctors in medical colleges (public and private) and doctors in government hospitals should be formally declared as ‘public servants’,” it said. “A police outpost should be mandatorily established within the premises of municipal hospitals.”
- 20 Aug 2024 2:47 AM GMT
Healthcare services remain affected at state-run hospitals
There was no let-up in nationwide protests on Monday (August 19) by junior doctors over the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, even as the Union health ministry approved 25 per cent enhancement in security deployment at central hospitals.
In Kolkata, the protests escalated as senior doctors Kunal Sarkar and Subarna Goswami, who had posted about the incident on social media, appeared before police after leading a march of hundreds of healthcare professionals from Calcutta Medical College to Kolkata Police headquarters.
Healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals in West Bengal as junior doctors continued their cease-work protest.
- 20 Aug 2024 2:47 AM GMT
Bengal Governor to meet President Murmu
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose reached Delhi on Monday (August 19) night amid speculations that he may meet President Droupadi Murmu and senior leaders.
The governor on Thursday (August 15) visited RG Kar Hospital and spoke to the agitating junior doctors, assuring them of justice.
Speaking during a Rakhi celebration programme at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata earlier in the day, when several women doctors and others tied rakhis around his wrists, Bose pledged to support their efforts until the goal of a safer environment for women is achieved.