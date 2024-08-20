LIVE | Supreme Court to hear Kolkata RG Kar rape-murder case today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear as the first matter on Tuesday (August 20) a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital amid the ongoing nationwide doctors’ strike over it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, which took cognisance of the incident, has kept the matter on top of the cause list for hearing at 10.30 am on Tuesday.

The suo motu cognisance of the case, titled “In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, and related issue”, assumes significance in view of the fact that Calcutta High Court is already in action and has transferred the probe into the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



The top court may widen the spectrum of judicial scrutiny, keeping in mind the ongoing nationwide protests, especially by the doctors, and their concerns.

