The Federal
Byjus, panel, MNCs, News View
x
A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud also stayed the NCLAT verdict setting aside the insolvency proceedings against Byju's. Representative image

SC stays NCLAT verdict approving Rs 158.9 crore settlement between Byju's and BCCI

The apex court issued notices to Byju's on a plea of US-based creditor Glas Trust Company LLC against the NCLAT verdict

The Federal
14 Aug 2024 7:54 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-08-14 07:54:28)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 14) stayed the verdict of the insolvency appellate tribunal, NCLAT, approving ₹158.9 crore dues settlement of edtech major Byju's with the BCCI.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud also stayed the NCLAT verdict setting aside the insolvency proceedings against Byju's.

It issued notices to Byju's on a plea of US-based creditor Glas Trust Company LLC against the NCLAT verdict.

The bench, also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, directed the BCCI to keep in a separate account ₹158.9 crore received by it from Byju's in view of a settlement.

On August 2, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had approved the ₹158.9 crore dues settlement with the BCCI and set aside insolvency proceedings against Byju's, a move that will effectively put Byju Raveendran back in control of the firm.

(With agency inputs)

Supreme CourtByju'sNational Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick