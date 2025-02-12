SC slams practice of pre-poll freebies, says people avoid work

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (February 12) slammed the pre-election announcement of freebies, stating that people were unwilling to work due to free ration and financial aid.

The observations came from a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih which was hearing a matter concerning the right to shelter of homeless persons in urban areas.

'Not willing to work'

"Unfortunately, because of these freebies... the people are not willing to work. They are getting free rations. They are getting amount without doing any work," Justice Gavai observed.

"We quite appreciate your concern for them but would it not be better to make them a part of the mainstream of society and permit them to contribute to the development of the nation," the bench said.

Urban poverty allevation mission

Attorney General R Venkataramani told the bench that the Centre was in the process of finalising the urban poverty alleviation mission, which would address various issues, including the provision of shelter for the urban homeless.

The bench asked the Attorney General to verify from the Centre as to within how much time the urban poverty alleviation mission would be made applicable.

The top court posted the matter for hearing after six weeks.

(With agency inputs)