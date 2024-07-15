SC sends notice to Omar Abdullah’s estranged wife Payal on divorce plea

The Supreme Court has sought a response from Payal Abdullah, estranged wife of Omar Abdullah, on a plea filed by the National Conference (NC) leader seeking divorce on grounds of cruelty.

A Bench of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah issued the notice to Payal Abdullah on Monday (July 15) and sought her response within six weeks.

Omar’s appeal

At the outset, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Omar Abdullah, submitted that the marriage was “dead” as they have been living separately for 15 years.

Sibal also requested the top court to intervene under Article 142 of the Constitution, which has been invoked in the past to dissolve marriages.

HC ruling

The Delhi High Court on December 12, 2023, dismissed Omar Abdullah’s plea seeking divorce, saying there was no merit in his appeal.

The high court upheld the 2016 family court order refusing to grant a decree of divorce to Abdullah, a former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The high court had also directed Omar Abdullah to pay Rs 1.5 lakh per month as maintenance to his wife in addition to Rs 60,000 per month to each of his two sons.

Separated since 2009

The NC leader then approached the apex court against the Delhi High Court decision.

Omar and Payal Abdullah got married on September 1, 1994, and have been separated since 2009. They share the custody of their two sons.

(With agency inputs)