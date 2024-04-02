SC seeks EC’s, Centre’s reply on full VVPAT count plea; Congress hails move

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Election Commission (EC) and the Centre on a plea seeking a complete count of VVPAT slips in polls as opposed to the current practice of verification of only five randomly-selected EVMs through VVPAT paper slips.

The Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) is an independent vote-verification system that allows an elector to see whether his/her vote was cast correctly. The VVPAT generates a paper slip that the voter can view. The slip is kept in a sealed cover and can be opened in case of a dispute.

Congress reaction

The Congress on Monday (April 1) hailed the court’s notice as an “important first step” and said the matter should be decided before the Lok Sabha polls commence.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote, “The Supreme Court has issued a notice today to the Election Commission on the issue of VVPATs. It bears constant repetition that the Election Commission has refused to meet a delegation of INDIA (bloc) party leaders who have been demanding 100 per cent VVPATs in order to increase public confidence in EVMs and to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.”

“The notice is an important first step, but for it to be meaningful, the matter should be decided before the elections commence,” Ramesh added.