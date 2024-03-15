SC refuses to entertain plea alleging irregularities in functioning of EVMs

"Every method has its plus and minus points," the Supreme Court said on Friday (March 15) as it refused to entertain a plea alleging irregularities in the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta, and Augustine George Masih said the court had already examined several petitions time and again and dealt with various issues related to the functioning of EVMs.

"How many petitions shall we entertain? Recently, we have dealt with a plea related to VVPAT. We cannot go by assumptions. Every method has its plus and minus points. Sorry, we cannot entertain this under Article 32," the bench told petitioner Nandini Sharma, appearing in-person.

The bench recorded in the order that the issue raised in the petition has been examined by the apex court in various petitions.

Justice Khanna said more than 10 cases have been examined on the issue by the court time and again.

Sharma has arrayed the Election Commission of India and six political parties as party in her plea.

(With agency inputs)