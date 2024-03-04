SC rebukes TN minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his 'Sanatan Dharma' remark

The Supreme Court on Monday rebuked Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his 'eradicate Sanatan Dharma' remark and asked why he has moved the top court with his plea after abusing his right of freedom of speech and expression.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta told Stalin that he is a minister and should know the consequences of his remark.



“You abuse your right under Article 19(1)(a) (of the Constitution). You abuse your right under Article 25. Now you are exercising your right under Article 32 (to file plea in the Supreme Court)? Do you not know the consequences of what you said? You are not a layman. You are a minister. You should know the consequences,” the bench said and adjourned the matter to March 15.

Udhayanidhi Stalin is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK chief MK Stalin.

Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi said that Sanatana Dharma is against social justice and equality and should be “eradicated”. The remark sparked a massive outrage, particularly from BJP leaders, who flayed the minister’s comparison of Sanatana Dharma to diseases like dengue and malaria. The comments also led to several criminal complaints being filed against him.

On the other hand, Udhayanidhi clarified that his comment was against caste-based society which is Sanatana, and not against the Hindu religion. He responded to the criticism on social media, denying that he called for the genocide of those following Sanatana Dharma.



He contended that Sanatana Dharma perpetuates social divisions based on caste and religion and is fundamentally opposed to equality and social justice. He went on to say that he was ready to present the extensive writings of social activist Periyar and Dr BR Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatana Dharma.



“I’m ready to present the extensive writings of Periyar and Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatana Dharma and its negative impact on society in any forum. Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like COVID-19, Dengue, and Malaria by mosquitoes, that Sanatana Dharma is responsible for many social evils,” Udhayanidhi posted on social media last year.



(With agency inputs)