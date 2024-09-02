SC forms panel to resolve grievances of protesting farmers at Shambhu border

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 2) formed a committee helmed by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Nawab Singh to amicably resolve the grievances of protesting farmers at the Shambhu border.

First meeting within a week

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the panel to convene its first meeting within a week.

The top court said the farmers' issues should not be politicised and be considered by the committee in a phased manner.

‘Protest can be shifted to alternative sites’

It said the farmers are free to shift their peaceful agitations to alternative sites.

The court was hearing the Haryana government's plea challenging the high court's order asking it to remove within a week the barricades erected at the Shambhu border near Ambala where protesting farmers have been camping since February 13.

Case over barricades

The Haryana government had set up barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway in February after the 'Samyukta Kisan Morcha' (Non-Political) and 'Kisan Mazdoor Morcha' announced that farmers would march to Delhi in support of their demands, including legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

(With inputs from agencies)