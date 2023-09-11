SC extends protection to Editors Guild members over FIRs in Manipur

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 11) extended till September 15 its order asking the Manipur Police not to take any coercive steps against four members of the Editors Guild of India in connection with two FIRs filed against them for alleged offences.



A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said it will extend the operation of its order passed on September 6 on the plea of the Editors Guild till Friday when it will hear the case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Manipur government, said the EGI members may be protected for some more time and the matter be sent to the Manipur High Court.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Shyam Divan, appearing for the Editors Guild, opposed this and said the matter be heard in the top court as the FIRs have been lodged on the basis of a fact-finding report.

“We will take it up on Friday,” the bench said.

On September 4, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said a police case had been filed on the basis of a complaint against the president and three members of the Editors Guild and accused them of trying to "provoke clashes" in the state.

Second FIR

A second FIR was registered against them, with the additional charge of defamation.

“Till next date of listing, no coercive step shall be taken against the (four) petitioners in connection with the FIRs...,” the bench said on September 6.

The Editors Guild in its report slammed the Internet ban in the state as being detrimental to media reportage, criticised the “one-sided reporting” by some media outlets and said there were indications that Manipur’s leadership had "turned partisan" during the conflict.

(With agency inputs)