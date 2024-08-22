SC concerned over inhuman working hours of doctors, says NTF will consider it

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed deep concern over the inhuman working hours, sometimes 36 hours at a stretch, of the resident doctors across the nation.

The observations were made by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud while hearing a suo motu case related to rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a hospital in Kolkata.

"We are deeply concerned about the inhuman working hours of resident doctors across the country. Some doctors work 36-hour shifts. The committee appointed should look into streamlining the on-duty hours of all doctors. The 36 or 48 hour shifts are just inhuman,” the CJI said. Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra were also on the bench.

The top court highlighted the tough work schedules of the doctors, especially the resident doctors, and said the National Task Force (NTF) will look into this aspect as well.

The NTF was set up by the top court to recommend uniform safety protocols for the medical professionals across the country by taking into account the suggestions of all the stakeholders.

The issues were also flagged by lawyer Tanvi Dubey, appearing for intervenors FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association).

Senior lawyer Vijay Hansaria and lawyer Sneha Kalita, representing the Delhi Medical Association, also raised this issue besides other safety aspects pertaining to the doctors and health professionals in the country.

"It is undoubted that the views of diverse stakeholders be taken by the NTF before framing the recommendations. To facilitate the filing of suggestions before the NTF, we direct the Secretary, Ministry of Family Welfare of the Union, to open a specific portal on the website of the ministry on which the different stakeholders can submit their suggestions or consideration," the bench said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)