SBI will share 'every bit of information' it has: Counsel Harish Salve

As the Supreme Court on Monday (March 18) ordered the State Bank of India (SBI) to furnish all “conceivable” details of electoral bonds in its possession, the SBI counsel said the bank will give "every bit of information" it has.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said the details must include unique bond numbers that would disclose the link between the buyer and the recipient political party.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve, SBI's counsel, said: "We will give every bit of information which we have... relevant or irrelevant. We don't want it to seem that SBI is interested in withholding something. The electoral bonds judgment is one of the leading judgments on the subject of transparency and voters rights."

"The one thing the judgment was not designed for was to give birth to the now-dormant PIL (public interest litigation) industry... this should not become fodder for the next 10 years where people are filing PILs saying investigate this person and investigate that person".