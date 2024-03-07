SBI dragging feet on Electoral Bonds disclosure, but obliged when Centre sought info: Report

The State Bank of India (SBI) has missed the Supreme Court-set deadline of March 6 to furnish details of electoral bonds encashed by political parties. In an application filed on Monday (March 4), SBI sought for an extension till June 30, stating that the process of extricating information from “each silo” was a “complex” and “time consuming” affair.

However, an exclusive report by The Collective has revealed that the bank isn’t as helpless as it portrays itself to be and instead had been quite prompt when similar requests to furnish data were made by the central government in the past.

What the SC verdict said?

In its verdict last month, the Supreme Court, while striking down the electoral bonds scheme, had directed the SBI to furnish details on the bonds encashed by political parties to the Election Commission (EC) by March 6. The apex court said the details must include the date of encashment and the denomination of the bonds. A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud had also instructed the EC to publish the information shared by SBI, on its official website by March 13.

However, in an application filed before the top court on March 4, the SBI contended that retrieval of information from "each silo" and the procedure of matching the information of one silo to that of the other would be a time-consuming exercise. The plea submitted that due to stringent measures undertaken to ensure that the identity of the donors was kept anonymous, "decoding' the electoral bonds and matching donors to the donations made would be a complex process.

Now, an NGO has moved a contempt plea in the apex court, challenging SBI’s request.

SBI showed alacrity in furnishing data to Centre: Report

The report by The Collective, has dismissed the arguments made by the SBI with ‘proof’.

Documents collected by transparency activist Commodore Lokesh Batra which formed the basis of a series of investigative exposes on electoral bonds in 2019 and 2020, provide enough evidence to prove that SBI literally was on its toes to furnish information on electoral bonds, with the earliest submissions being made within just 48 hours, says The Collective’s report.

The report carries copies of documents shared by SBI with the Union Finance Ministry to supplement its claims. One of the documents shows that SBI submitted the data on electoral bonds 48 hours after the ministry-set deadline ended.

The document provides details on the SBI branches across India where particular electoral bonds were sold and redeemed, mentioning the exact number of bonds against each branch and the amount encashed in both physical and digital forms. However, it doesn’t provide any information on the receiver’s identity.