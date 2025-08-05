Satyapal Malik, former J&K governor, passes away at 79

Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik passed away on Tuesday (August 5) at a hospital in New Delhi after a prolonged illness, his personal staff said. He was 79.

Malik, who had also held the positions of governor of Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Odisha, besides being a member of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in his long political career, died at 1.12 pm at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

He was in the ICU of the hospital for a long time, getting treatment for various ailments, the staff said.