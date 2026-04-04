Lottery king Santiago Martin's 'Dutch booking strategy': 1 family, 3 parties, no losses

The Martin family, led by lottery baron Santiago Martin, has taken an unusual political leap in the 2026 elections, with members contesting across three different parties in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry — a move that resembles a “Dutch booking” strategy in politics.

From funding political parties through electoral bonds to directly entering the electoral fray, the family now has stakes in multiple political formations, ensuring its presence regardless of the outcome.

One family. Three parties. Two assemblies. Pretty strategic?

Family spread

Santiago Martin’s wife, Leema Rose Martin, is contesting from Lalgudi in Tamil Nadu on an AIADMK ticket after switching parties.

Their elder son, Jose Charles Martin, has floated his own party — Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi — and is contesting from Kamarajar Nagar in Puducherry as part of the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Martin’s son-in-law, Aadhav Arjuna, has emerged as a prominent face in actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) and is contesting from Villivakkam in Chennai.

Business roots

Santiago Martin’s journey began early. Reportedly born in the Andaman Islands and having worked in Myanmar as a child labourer, he built a vast business empire from scratch. In 1988, he founded Martin Lottery Agencies Ltd in Coimbatore, marking the beginning of what would become one of India’s largest lottery businesses.

Also Read: TN Congress in disarray: State chief to quit after results, MP slams candidate picks

Today, the Martin Group spans multiple sectors including lotteries, real estate, construction, hospitality, textiles, education, energy, and media, with Future Gaming and Hotel Services at its core.

Legal cloud

Despite maintaining a low public profile, Martin’s business empire has been under scrutiny. In 2019, tax authorities conducted raids across several states over suspected tax evasion.

Investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act alleged illegal gains through inflated prize claims, with enforcement agencies attaching assets worth hundreds of crores over time.

In November 2024, Rs 8.8 crore in cash was seized from the group’s corporate office, adding to the controversies.

Bond links

The political dimension became clearer after the Supreme Court mandated the disclosure of electoral bond data.

Between April 2019 and January 2024, Future Gaming reportedly purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 1,368 crore — the highest by any company in India.

The funds were distributed across parties: around Rs 540 crore to the Trinamool Congress, Rs 500 crore to the DMK, over Rs 150 crore to the YSR Congress Party, Rs 100 crore to the BJP, and Rs 50 crore to the Congress.

Family roles

Beyond electoral politics, different members of the Martin family play key roles in the business empire.

Daisy Martin, Santiago’s daughter and Aadhav Arjuna’s wife, is a director in multiple companies and heads a microfinance operation reaching over 350,000 women in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: TN polls: Why has BJP not given ticket to Annamalai?

She was recognised as the “Most Inspiring Woman of India” in 2025 by a Chandigarh-based organisation for her work in financial inclusion.

Meanwhile, Jose Daison Martin, Santiago’s second son, remains largely out of the political spotlight, focusing on business operations.

Rising faces

Aadhav Arjuna’s journey stands out for its diversity.

From representing Tamil Nadu in basketball for over a decade to becoming President of the Basketball Federation of India in 2023, he transitioned into political consulting before joining TVK.

He has declared assets worth Rs 197 crore, making him one of the prominent candidates in the fray.

Jose Charles Martin, on the other hand, has declared assets worth Rs 597 crore, making him the richest candidate in Puducherry.

Silent figure

Amid all the activity, Santiago Martin himself has remained conspicuously silent.Since the electoral bonds controversy surfaced in March 2024, he has not made any public statements or given interviews.

“Where is Santiago Martin?” the question remans even as his family dominates headlines.

Strategic play

For decades, the Martin Group funded political parties across the spectrum.

Now, the strategy appears to have evolved into direct participation, with family members embedded across different political platforms.

“Whether AIADMK wins, or TVK makes its mark, the Martins are in a good place. A full cover bet,” the script concludes.

The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.