San Francisco-bound Air India flight makes precautionary landing in Russia

An Air India flight bound for San Francisco from Delhi made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk international airport in Russia on Thursday (July 18) due to a technical issue reported in the aircraft’s cargo hold area. Air India is expected to send a relief flight to pick up the stranded passengers.

Air India posted about the unplanned diversion on X, while stating that the aircraft has landed safely and that the airlines is working with relevant authorities to ensure passengers' care.

‘Passengers taken care of, relief flight soon’

In another post on the social media site on Friday (July 19), the airlines said that meals have been provided to the stranded passengers who will be accommodated in hotels. Representatives of the Indian Consulate in Moscow are supervising the moving of passengers to hotels, the post said.

“Air India’s local support was activated to assist passengers, who were required by authorities to remain in the terminal building in the absence of Russian visas. Food and beverage amenities at the terminal, which were closed for the evening, have now opened and meals are being provided to all passengers,” the statement said.

“Representatives from the Indian consulate in Moscow have travelled overnight and are working with Russian authorities to allow passengers to move to hotels, which have been on standby throughout the night,” it added.

The airlines said that a relief flight will depart from Mumbai at 11 am on Friday to pick up the stranded passengers from the Krasnoyarsk airport.

“Regulatory clearances have been obtained for a relief flight that will depart Mumbai at 1100 hrs IST and ferry the guests out of Krasnoyarsk International Airport later today. Air India regrets the inconvenience to passengers arising from this diversion, which was undertaken in the interest of safety,” the statement read.

255 passengers, 19 crew aboard

Reports said there were 255 passengers and 19 crew members aboard the Air India flight.

"Air India flight AI-183 operating Delhi to San Francisco has been diverted to Krasnoyarsk international airport (UNKL) in Russia due to a technical reason," Air India said in an earlier statement issued on Thursday.

"We are working with relevant authorities to ensure guests are taken care of while we decide the next course of action," the airline said.

Air India also added that the safety and wellbeing of its customers and crew remains top priority.