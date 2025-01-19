Saif Ali Khan attack: Man detained in Chhattisgarh's released, say police

Durg, Jan 19 (PTI) A man who was detained in Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station in connection with the January 16 Saif Ali Khan attack case was released on Sunday, a police official said.

Mumbai police, earlier in the day, informed that it had arrested a 30-year-old man from Thane near the metropolis in the case.

"The man detained from the Mumbai LTT-Kolkata Shalimar Jnaneshwari Express at Durg station on Saturday afternoon was just a suspect and he has been released after inquiry. He was kept at the RPF post at Durg station through the night and released this morning," the police official said.

"We can detain anyone for inquiry. We had been insisting he was just a suspect. There has been no mistake on our part. We had told the media that we would share authentic details but some went ahead and declared him an accused," Mumbai police sub inspector Pradeep Fude told reporters at Dug railway station.

Incidentally, RPF officials here had on Saturday said the man was detained after his photo was sent to them by Mumbai police.

A Mumbai police team led by Funde had arrived here last night to question the detained man.

Mumbai police on Sunday said it had arrested alleged attacker Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and changed his name to Bijoy Das.

As per preliminary probe, he had entered the Bollywood star's home, in Satguru Sharan building in Bandra, in the early hours of January 16 with the intention of theft, police said in the metropolis.

Khan (54) was stabbed multiple times in the attack, after which he underwent a five-hour surgery in nearby Lilavati Hospital. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)