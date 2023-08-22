The Election Commission (EC) will get a new 'national icon' this year and it is none other than cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar

In an effort to leverage Tendulkar's impact on the youth and encourage more voter participation from citizens in the electoral process, Sachin Tendulkar will be designated on Wednesday (August 23) as a "national icon" of the EC. This move is being done especially with an eye on the upcoming general elections in 2024.

EC's other national icons have been MS Dhoni, Aamir Khan and Mary Kom.

Mou between EC and Tendulkar

A memorandum of understanding will be signed between Tendulkar and the poll panel in New Delhi on Wednesday. As part of the three-year agreement, Tendulkar will spread the message of the importance of voting and create awareness about the poll process.

"This collaboration would mark a significant step towards leveraging Tendulkar's unparalleled impact with the youth for increasing voters’ participation in the forthcoming elections, especially in general elections (to Lok Sabha), 2024," the EC said in a statement.

Through the partnership, the EC seeks to address the challenges of urban and youth apathy towards voting. The EC has been associating itself with renowned Indians from various fields by designating them as its "national icons" to motivate voters for participation in the electoral process.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi: EC national icon last year

Last year, the commission had recognised actor Pankaj Tripathi as a national icon. Earlier, during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, stalwarts such as MS Dhoni, Aamir Khan and Mary Kom had been the EC's national icons.

(With inputs from agencies)