Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara opens Pilates studio in Mumbai

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has opens her first Pilates studio.

Expressing pride in his daughter's achievement, the Master Blaster shared his excitement through a heartwarming post on X.

Proud father

He shared photographs from the inauguration in Mumbai. He was seen cutting the ribbon alongside his wife, Anjali, as the family celebrated Sara’s milestone.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Tendulkar expressed pride and joy over his daughter’s latest achievement.

As a parent, you always hope your children find something they truly love doing. Watching Sara open a Pilates studio has been one of those moments that fills our hearts.She has built this journey with her own hard work and belief, brick by brick.Nutrition and movement have… pic.twitter.com/lpRYj6mXer — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 22, 2025

He praised Sara’s dedication and relentlessness in pursuing her dream, saying that she worked tirelessly for it and built her journey brick by brick.

"She has built this journey with her own hard work and belief, brick by brick. Nutrition and movement have always been important in our lives, and to see her carry that thought forward, in her own voice, is truly special," he said.

"Sara, we couldn’t be prouder. Congratulations on this journey you are about to commence," he concluded.

Sara's maiden venture

Sara, who has a strong social media presence with more than eight million Instagram followers, had announced the studio’s launch earlier this month, posting pictures with her partners.

Having largely maintained a low public profile, Sara has shown a growing passion for health and wellness in recent years. The opening of her Pilates studio marks her first major foray into the fitness industry.

A Pilates studio is a dedicated fitness space where practitioners engage in low-impact exercises designed to enhance strength, flexibility, posture, and controlled breathing.