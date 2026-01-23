Republic Day 2026: S-400 used in Operation Sindoor to be showcased

The S-400 air defence system,, which shot down several Pakistani military aircraft during Operation Sindoor, will be showcased on the Department of Military Affairs tableau during the Republic Day 2026 parade for the first time. The announcement was made by Air Commodore Manish Sabharwal on Friday (January 23).

Display of BrahMos launch by a Su-30 fighter’

Speaking to reporters, Sabharwal said that the tableau will also display the symbolic launch of a BrahMos by a Su-30 fighter aircraft, which destroyed a Pakistani air base. He further stated that the S-400 has shot down a Pakistani aircraft at the longest range in the world.

"This tableau shows how the Tri-Services together conducted this operation. It shows all important elements, including the symbolic launch of a BrahMos by a Su-30, which destroyed one of the Pakistani airbases. We have demonstrated air defence elements, such as the S-400, which shot down a Pakistani air force asset at the longest range in the world. This is once again to highlight the resolve of our country that together if we fight, victory is inevitable,” said Sabharwal as quoted by ANI.

The DMA tableau, which will roll down the Kartavya Path on January 26, will be divided into two parts.

‘Weapons and damage caused by them’

"One side will feature lethal military weapons that proved crucial during the operation. The other side will depict the destruction of the infrastructure on the side of the adversary," a military official said.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, carrying out air strikes on terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

"We want to convey the message of our victory achieved through joint efforts. It was an 88-hour operation," the official told PTI.

30 tableaux from 17 states, UTs, Ministries

The Republic Day 2026 parade will be led by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar for the fourth time. As many as 6050 military personnel are taking part in the parade. Moreover, Bhairav, Shaktibaan, UGV and ATAGS are to take part in the parade, reported ANI.

“A total of 30 tableaux - 17 of States/Union Territories and 13 of Ministries/Departments/Services - will roll down the Kartavya Path in New Delhi during the 77th Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026,” stated a release by the Defence Ministry.

“ With a broad theme of ‘Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram’ and ‘Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, the tableaux will showcase a unique mix of 150 years of national song Vande Mataram and the nation’s rapid progress on the back of the growing self-reliance across sectors, dipped in its rich and vibrant cultural diversity,” it added.

