Russian embassy releases statement on Indians recruited in military

The Russian embassy in Delhi on Saturday (August 10) released a statement on the Indian nationals in the Russian Armed Forces, clarifying that its government played no role in fraudulently recruiting Indian nationals for military service in Russia.

Expressing condolences, the embassy said efforts were being made to identify and discharge the Indian nationals “who voluntarily contracted for military service in Russia”. It also clarified that all contractual obligations would be fulfilled and due compensation would be paid in full measure.

It also added that since April, the Russian ministry of defence has not recruited any citizens of several foreign countries, including India, into military service.