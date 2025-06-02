    • The Federal
    Blunting RTI making it ineffective
    Citizens can file Right to Information applications through www.rtionline.gov.in, which also allows users to file appeals and know their status. File photo

    Centre to implement e-mail verification via OTP for RTI applications from June 16

    An official statement said the process aims to enhance citizen privacy and data security, besides strengthening the RTI portal's cybersecurity framework

    2 Jun 2025 3:45 PM IST  (Updated:2025-06-02 11:07:50)

    New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) The Centre will implement e-mail verification via a one-time password (OTP) from June 16 for all RTI applications, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

    The aim is to enhance citizen privacy and data security, besides strengthening the portal's cybersecurity framework, it said.

    Citizens can file Right to Information (RTI) applications through the portal -- www.rtionline.gov.in -- which also allows users to file appeals and know their status.

    "To enhance citizen privacy and data security, and to strengthen the portal's cybersecurity framework, email verification via OTP will be implemented for all RTI requests starting Monday, June 16, 2025," read a message on the website under the administrative control of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). PTI

    Right to Information Act
