RSS urges Centre to talk to Bangladesh to ensure safety of Hindus

A national coordination conclave of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has called upon the Indian government to tell Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and other minority communities there.

The three-day meeting, Samanway Baithak, which ended in Palghat in Kerala on Monday (September 2), termed the Bangladesh situation a "very sensitive issue," Sunil Ambekar, the RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, told the media.

He said various organisations presented detailed reports on the situation in Bangladesh. "Of course, it is a very sensitive issue. Everybody is worried about Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh," Ambekar said.

He said different organisations have urged the Modi government to engage with the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of Hindus and other minorities there.

Several Hindu temples, households and businesses were vandalised in violence in Bangladesh when Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister and fled to India, leaving the country in turmoil following deadly protests against her government.