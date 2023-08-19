RSS taking over all institutions, calling shots in ministries, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the RSS-BJP are placing their own people in every institution of the country and even ministers have to work with RSS people to make decisions in their respective ministries.

The former Congress president made the claim during an interaction with youngsters at an event in Leh on Friday. “The foundation of freedom in India is the Constitution. The Constitution is a set of rules and you set the constitution into action by setting up institutions which support the vision of the Constitution - the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Planning Commission, the forces, all these elements,” he said.

“What the BJP and RSS are doing is placing their own people in key positions of the institutional structure,” he alleged. “For example, if you go to the ministers of the government of India and ask them ‘if you are actually making the decisions in your ministries?’ They will tell you that there is a gentleman from the RSS who we have to work with to decide what happens in our ministry,” he claimed.

Responding to Rahul’s remarks, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told a TV channel that his allegations are laughable and there is no RSS person in the ministries with which the ministers work.

The Gandhi scion is on a visit to Ladakh, his first after the abrogation of Article 370 in August, 2019. He is expected to return to New Delhi next week.



(With agency inputs)

