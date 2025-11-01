RSS not opposed to caste census, but it should not be political: Hosabale

Jabalpur, Nov 1 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday said the organisation was not opposed to caste-based census but asserted it should not be politically motivated and must serve the purpose of identifying socially and economically backward communities for their progress.

Speaking to reporters on the concluding day of the three-day RSS all India executive body meeting here, Hosabale said people often vote on the basis of caste or money, and awareness was needed to end such practices.

"During elections, caste-based remarks are made only to secure votes. Unity and harmony are essential for the country's progress. Caste arrogance is creating social discord. Hindu society has many castes and sects, besides spiritual organisations. The feeling of social goodwill must grow to strengthen self-confidence in society," the RSS leader said.

To a query on caste enumeration, Hosabale said the Supreme Court had already observed that it could be undertaken if necessary.

"Such data is useful for welfare schemes. It should not be used for political purposes as that will divide society. Some castes have remained backward and need empowerment. If data is required to ensure the benefits of government schemes reach them, it should be collected," he said.

The RSS does not function on caste lines, but wherever the data is useful for the country, it should be gathered, he pointed out.

He also raised concern about the spread of drugs, adding narcotic substances were being sold even near "institutions like IIMs" and schools.

To protect the youth, efforts are needed at administrative, religious and social levels, he said.

He said about 80,000 Hindu conferences would be held across the country on themes like environment, expansion of Hindutva, family awareness, social harmony and social issues to mark the organisation's centenary year.

Volunteers would also launch a door-to-door outreach campaign during the year, he said.

He said religious conversion in the name of service was a matter of concern, adding that organisations such as Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram and Vishva Hindu Parishad were working to prevent it.

"Conversion among Sikhs in Punjab is also increasing, which can be checked through awareness and coordination, ensuring 'ghar wapsi' (coming back to the Hindu fold of those who embraced other religions) ," he said.

Asserting that infiltration, religious conversion and domination by a single community were three main factors that could destabilise democracy, he stressed on the need for a population control law.

He added that live-in relationships could not be curtailed through legislation alone.

It requires social consciousness and awareness, Hosabale said. PTI

