RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlights Hindu unity, calls it a responsible force

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday (February 16)stressed the need for Hindu unity, calling it the country's "responsible" society that sees unity as an embodiment of diversity.

Addressing an RSS programme at SAI Ground in Bardhaman, he said, "People often ask why we focus only on Hindu society, and my answer is that the responsible society of the country is Hindu society." "Today is not a special event. Those unaware of the Sangh often wonder what it wants. If I had to answer, I would say the Sangh seeks to organise Hindu society because it is the responsible society of the country," Bhagwat said.

'Accept diversity'

He also stressed the importance of accepting the world's diversity.

"Bharat is not just geography; Bharat has a nature. Some could not live by these values and created a separate country. But those who stayed naturally embraced this essence of Bharat. And what is this essence? It is Hindu society, which thrives by accepting the world’s diversity. We say ‘unity in diversity,’ but Hindu society understands that diversity itself is unity," the RSS chief added.

References Lord Ram

Bhagwat said that in India, no one remembers the emperors and maharajas, but instead remembers a king who went into exile for 14 years to fulfil his father's promise — an apparent reference to Lord Ram, and the person who placed his brother's sandals on the throne, and who handed over the kingdom upon his return.

"These characteristics define India. Those who follow these values are Hindus and they keep the diversity of the entire country united. We will not engage in actions that hurt others. Rulers, administrators, and great men do their work, but society must come forward to serve the nation," he explained.

Reiterating the need for Hindu unity, Bhagwat said even in good times, challenges will always arise.

Cycle of betrayal

"The nature of the problem is irrelevant; what matters is how prepared we are to face them," he added.

The rally was held after the Calcutta High Court approved it after the Bengal Police initially refused to grant permission.

Speaking on historical invasions dating back to Alexander, Bhagwat noted that "a handful of barbarians, who were not superior in virtue, ruled over India, and the cycle of betrayal within society continues.

Instilled by the British

He also emphasised that India was not created by the British and argued that the notion of India being disunited was instilled in people by the British.

(With agency inputs)