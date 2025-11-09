Mohan Bhagwat defends RSS’s non-registration: ‘Even Hindu dharma isn’t’

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has addressed the ongoing debate over why the organisation is not formally registered. “Many things are not registered. Even Hindu dharma (religion) is not registered,” Bhagwat said, according to news agency PTI.



He also referred to the three occasions when the RSS was banned in the past, saying, “Hence, the government has recognised us. If we were not there, whom did they ban?” Bhagwat, who heads the umbrella organisation that is the ideological parent body of the ruling BJP and where Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his public life before entering politics full-time, said the income tax department and courts have “noted that the RSS is a body of individuals” and therefore exempted it from tax.

Referring to the organisation’s founding a century ago, he asked, “Should we have registered the RSS with the British government, as it was established in 1925?” Speaking about the period after Independence in 1947, Bhagwat added, “The government did not make it compulsory to register.”



Addresses flag controversy

On the issue of RSS respecting only the saffron flags and not recognising the Indian tri-colour, Bhagwat said while saffron is treated as a Guru in RSS it has high respect for the Indian tricolour. "We always respect, offer tribute and protect our tricolour," the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat's remarks came as Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge recently said RSS should be banned. His son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge demanded ban on RSS activities in government institutions and public places. He even questioned the registration number of RSS and their source of funding.