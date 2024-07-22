RSS ban on govt staff lifted: Why was it clamped? Why is Opposition upset?

On July 9, the Ministry of Personnel issued an order lifting a decades-old ban on government employees participating in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

While the BJP-led Centre has justified the order, claiming that the one passed banning it in 1966 was “unconstitutional”, the Opposition has slammed the move, asking what had changed in the RSS since then, which had brought about the ban in the first place.

So, what had prompted the then government 58 years ago to ban the RSS?

History of ban on RSS in government service

It was in 1948 that the Sangh was declared an unlawful organisation after Nathuram Godse, an RSS member, assassinated MK Gandhi. None other than Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, then Home Minister, clamped the ban on the RSS in February 1948 following the assassination.

The ban was subsequently withdrawn on assurances of good behaviour. However, in 1966, a fresh ban was clamped on the RSS — along with the Jamaat-e-Islami.

The office memorandum issue in November 1966 read: “As certain doubts have been raised about the government’s policy with respect to the membership of and participation in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh and the Jamaat-e-Islami by government servants, it is clarified that government have always held the activities of these two organisations to be of such a nature that participation in them by government servants would attract provisions of sub-rule (1) of Rule 5 of Central Civil Service Conduct Rule 1960.”

The memorandum further stated, “Any government servant who is a member of or is otherwise associated with the aforesaid organisation or with their activities is liable for disciplinary action.”

In 1975, during Indira Gandhi’s tenure, the order was expanded to include a ban on promoting or attending RSS meetings as well. In a 1975 notification, the government stated that violations of this order could lead to up to seven years in jail, a fine, or both.

As recently as in 2018, the ban was briefly lifted, when the Government Employees National Confederation, affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to follow the example of Gujarat, where the Keshubhai Patel-led BJP government lifted the ban in 2000.