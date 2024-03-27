RSS aims for 5-fold transformation in society: Dattatreya Hosabale

Changing the country’s “intellectual narrative” from a national perspective is one of the objectives of the RSS's idea of bringing a five-fold transformation in the society, the outfit’s general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has said.

In an interview with Organiser and its sister publication Panchjanya, published on Tuesday (March 26), Hosabale said the organisation’s idea of 'Panch Parivartan' includes insistence on practising 'Samarasta' in society (equality with fraternity), environment-friendly lifestyle, family awakening to promote familial values, inculcating sense of 'Swa' (selfhood) based on "Bharatiya" values in all aspects of life, and social awakening for the adherence of civic duties.

"Panch Parivartan is the need of the society in general," he said.

"In the context of the centenary year (of the RSS), we have identified two goals from an organisational perspective – increase the number of Shakhas and the qualitative improvement in the activities," he said, adding the thrust of the move is on qualitative growth along with quantitative expansion.

Mobilising ‘sajjan shakti’ on RSS agenda: Hosabale

Hosabale said all RSS members are expected to have this common goal in mind as by increasing the quality of work, its impact will also increase.

"Secondly, from a social perspective, we have put forth the subject of 'Panch Parivartan' (five-fold transformation). Our objectives include changing the intellectual narrative from a national perspective and to mobilise 'sajjan shakti' (righteous power of the society) for social change," he said.

"Therefore, in the centenary year of the RSS, we have made plans to take initiatives on all these subjects at both organisational and societal levels," Hosabale said.

“Today, the time seems favourable for the dissemination of national thoughts. However, this favourability is not for sitting idly and enjoying the good time. It is a time to reach the very zenith of endeavours,” he added.

The RSS will complete 100 years of its formation in 2025.

On the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in seven phases starting April 19, the RSS general secretary said, "This has also been included in our Panch Parivartan mission."

Call for 100% voter turnout

In his concluding speech for the delegates who attended all India Pratinidhi Sabha in Nagpur recently, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasised on the duty of every citizen in the system of democracy, Hosabale said.

"Every citizen must fulfil their duty to vote. We must make efforts to ensure 100 per cent voter turnout," he said.

"Our aim is to strengthen democracy by working in our respective areas. During such times, national issues should be brought before society and discussions should take place on social welfare, national unity, and the welfare of Bharat. Such topics should be broached and a conducive environment should be created," Hosabale said.

He said, "That is why we have called it Lok-Mat-Parishkar (Refining Public Opinion). Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya had insisted on Lok-Mat-Parishkar. Although this work should continue throughout the year, it should be emphasised even more during the election season."

(With inputs from agencies)