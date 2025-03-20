RS adjourned till 2 PM; Dhankhar calls floor leaders' meet

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned thrice during the pre-lunch period on Thursday over the issue of DMK members wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them in the House.

Soon after laying of papers, chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings for an hour till 12 noon and called a meeting of floor leaders of various parties.

However, the deadlock over the issue continued and when the House reassembled at 12 noon, deputy Chairman Harivansh announced that the proceedings have been adjourned again for another 15 minutes.

At 12.15, he again came and announced that the House stands adjourned till 2 PM, amid the deadlock.

While the chairman did not cite any reason for the adjournment, the issue of DMK members wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them has been objected to by the chairman.

He discussed the issue with floor leaders of all parties, where several leaders were in favour of the smooth functioning of the House.

Sources said the upper house is likely to function normally after the chairman holds the meeting.

Earlier, the chairman said he wants to meet leaders of political parties over what he witnessed in the House.

Without sharing details of what he witnessed, Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

"I will be calling a meeting of floor leaders in my chambers at 11.30 am today. I would share with the members what I have seen in the House a while ago," he said soon after listed papers were laid on the floor of the House. PTI

