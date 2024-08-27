Rs 100 donations per person will help Jan Suraaj raise Rs 200 cr: Prashant Kishor

Patna, Aug 27 (PTI) Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday exuded confidence about raising at least Rs 200 crore for Jan Suraaj, tipped to become a political party in less than two months, through a system of "decentralised donations".

The IPAC founder, who hopes to take the political landscape in Bihar by storm, disclosed his strategy here in reply to queries from journalists about his plans to shore up resources for the new party which will make its debut in assembly polls due next year.

"Funding is a question that seems to be weighing down on people's minds for long. Of course, unlike the established political parties, we cannot depend on generous donations from the mafia involved in the illicit liquor trade and sand mining. So we will go for a system of decentralised donations," said Kishor.

He said the Jan Suraaj will seek donations of a tiny amount of Rs 100 each from 2 crore people across the state and expressed confidence that they would readily oblige.

"We will ask the people to donate Rs 100 so that when Jan Suraaj forms the next government, corruption is struck at the roots and paying bribes for services like getting a ration card made and mutation of land becomes a thing of the past," he said.

He also assured those joining the Jan Suraaj with the intent to contest polls, "not to worry about funds, even if the rival happens to be a man of immense resources".

"We can definitely raise at least Rs 200 crore this way. Of course, we will be able to raise much more by the time of elections," claimed the 45 years old who offered political consultancy to leaders as ideologically diverse as Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee before hanging his boots.

He added, "I know many of you may be sceptical about this approach towards fundraising. But remember, times have changed a lot. Till a decade ago, few took social media seriously but today you can ignore it at your own peril." The Jan Suraaj has remained in the news for roping in disgruntled elements from across the political spectrum. On Tuesday, Kishor welcomed into the fold Devendra Prasad Yadav, a former Union minister who severed his ties with the RJD a few months ago.

Talking to PTI-Video on the occasion, Yadav said, "I do hope that real socialism will find in Jan Suraaj a new lease of life. The ideal of Samajwad has been bastardised by those who don the mask of socialism but care for nothing more than their own families. This state of affairs is worse than casteism." PTI

