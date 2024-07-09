Rohit Sharma’s new photo with tricolour leaves internet fuming. Know why

It seems Rohit Sharma’s stupendous feat of winning the T20 World Cup for India doesn’t make him immune to harsh criticisms and incessant trolling.

Several users on social media have lashed out at the Indian skipper, accusing him of disrespecting the national flag after he changed his profile photo on X. Others, however, saw the hoisting of the Indian flag on Barbados soil as a symbolical act of victory.

Why is the internet angry?



Sharma recently changed his profile photo to one in which he is seen posing with the tricolour soon after India won the T20 World Cup against South Africa in Barbados.

The way the flag is placed is what left netizens miffed. In the photo, a part of the flag sweeps the ground even as Sharma tries to hold it up.

Several social media users called it disrespectful and violative of India’s flag code.

‘Disrespectful, player must apologise’

“Shame on Rohit Sharma for disrespecting my beautiful national flag,” commented a user.

The user also shared a screenshot specifying flag code rules shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs which goes as follows which says, “The National Flag shall not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in the water.”

Another user shared the same rules to lash out at Sharma.

“Indian National Flag shall not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor. No person should disrespect Indian Flag in any way, even if that person is Rohit Sharma after winning the T20 World Cup. No one means No one,” the user posted.

Others called it an “insensitive” act by Sharma.

“If someone had done this in India, people would have screamed about disrespecting the home soil. This was over the top and unnecessary. Many Indians cried about Marsh and the cup though,” said another user.

Another user put up a long post to explain how the cricketer has disrespected the Indian flag and asked him to apologise for the same.

“It is extremely disappointing to see such behaviour towards the tricolour from an influential person like you. It is your responsibility to inspire the youth with your actions and words and show them the right path,” the user posted in Hindi.