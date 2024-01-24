Road ministry targets to rectify 9,000 National Highway accident black spots by March 2025: Secretary

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has set a challenging target to rectify 9,000 accident-prone black spots on national highways by March 2025, its secretary Anurag Jain said on Wednesday.

Addressing an event organised by International Road Federation (IRF), Jain further said about 4,000 black spots have been rectified in the last three years.

"At present, more than 9,000 black spots have been identified...The ministry has set a challenging target of March 2025 to rectify all black spots in the country," he said.

Stretches of about 500 metres on national highways where at least five accidents have taken place during three years, resulting in 10 fatalities, are designated as accident black spots.

Jain further said road safety audit of all national highways (NHs) in the country will be achieved soon and the ministry plans to launch zero complaint for road maintenance, making all highways fully maintained by the authorities concerned.

The linked authorities will be held responsible for pot holes and poor maintenance of roads soon and make them accountable, he added.

The secretary reiterated that MoRTH plans to introduce cashless medical treatment for all injured accident victims across the nation very soon.

IRF president emeritus K K Kapila said promoting a safe transportation system requires a holistic approach including engineering of roads, engineering of vehicles, enforcement, education and emergency care. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)