Riskiest cities for tourists: Delhi at 12th spot, Mumbai 14th; Singapore safest

If you are planning a holiday abroad, it would be advisable to take a look at the list of most and least riskiest cities for tourists published by Forbes before making a decision on which places to visit.

Caracas in Venezuela riskiest city for tourists

After comparing 60 cities on seven key metrics, the publication found that Caracas in Venezuela is the riskiest city in the world for tourists with a score of 100/100.

Caracas was found to have the highest health security risk and crime risk, and the second-highest infrastructure security and digital security risks.

The US State Department gives the city the worst travel safety rating.

Top 10 most-risky cities

After Caracas, Pakistan’s Karachi comes second with a score of 93.12/100 and Myanmar’s Yangon is third with a score of 91.67/100.

Karachi has been rated with the highest personal security risk, reflecting risk from crime, violence, terrorist threats, natural disasters, and economic vulnerabilities. It also has the second-worst travel rating from the US State Department.

Yangon has the highest digital security risk, and the third-highest personal security and health security risk.

The next 7 cities in the list of places least recommended to tourists are Lagos in Nigeria, Manila in Philippines, Dhaka in Bangladesh, Bogota in Colombia, Cairo in Egypt, Mexico City in Mexico, and Quito in Ecuador.

Top 10 safest cities for tourists

Singapore is the safest city for tourists with a score of 0/100. It has the lowest natural disaster risk, and the second-lowest health security, infrastructure security, and digital security risks. It also has the best travel safety rating from the US State Department.

Tokyo in Japan comes second, with a score of 10.72/100. It has the lowest health security risk, and the fifth-lowest infrastructure risk. The US State Department gives Tokyo also the best travel safety rating.

Toronto in Canada is rated as the third safest city to travel to, with a score of 13.6/100. It has the best travel safety rating from the US State Department, and the fourth-lowest infrastructure security risk and the seventh-lowest health security risk.

The other 7 cities that are the safest on the planet for tourists are Sydney in Australia, Zurich in Switzerland, Copenhagen in Denmark, Seoul in South Korea, Osaka in Japan, Melbourne in Australia, and Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Indian cities on the list

If you are wondering how Indian cities fare, it’s not very good news.