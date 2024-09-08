Ripun Bora, who quit as Assam TMC chief, returns to Congress

Guwahati, Sep 8 (PTI) Former Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora, who had recently resigned as the state Trinamool Congress (TMC) president, returned to the Congress on Sunday.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh welcomed Bora back into the party fold at the beginning of an Extended Executive Committee meeting at Charaideo.

"The people of Assam are fed up with the misrule of BJP government. We will all work together to strengthen the Congress further and expose the ruling alliance's corruption, communalism before the people," Bora said.

Several top functionaries of state TMC also joined the Congress along with him.

Besides Singh, state Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia and other leaders were present on the occasion.

Bora, a former state cabinet minister and also an ex-MP who had left Congress in April 2022, had resigned from the Trinamool Congress on September one, claiming that the people of the northeastern state consider it as a "regional party" of West Bengal and are "not willing to accept" it as their own. PTI

