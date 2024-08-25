Rijiju takes ‘Bal Buddhi’ dig at Rahul over ‘no Dalit, tribal Miss India’ remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark that he had found no Dalit, tribal, or OBC on the winners’ list of Miss India beauty pageant has drawn some sharp remarks from Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who tweeted that such a remark can only come from a “bal buddhi” (juvenile).

Rahul made the remark during a Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in UP’s Prayagraj on Saturday (August 24), while pressing for a nationwide “caste census”. He said he had checked the list of former Miss India winners but found no Dalit, tribal, or OBC among them.

Rahul’s attack on media

“Some will talk about cricket or Bollywood. No one will show the cobbler or plumber. Even top anchors in the media are not from the 90 per cent [of the people who are underrepresented in top positions],” he said.

“They will say Modiji embraced someone and we have become a superpower. How have we become a superpower when 90 per cent of the people has no participation?” he asked, attacking the mainstream media of the country.