RG Kar talks: Deadlock continues as docs refuse participation over live streaming

Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) In a dramatic turn of events, agitating junior doctors have refused to join the Bengal government’s proposal for talks in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee so far to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse after the state rejected their demand for live streaming of the meeting.

The protestors who reached the secretariat at around 5.25 pm, some 25 minutes past the scheduled time of commencement of the meeting, stayed put at the venue threshold for over an hour and were seen engaged in meetings even as a high-strung battle of nerves ensued between the two sides with both staying firm on their respective stands.

Senior police officials at the venue, including DGP Rajeev Kumar, ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar and even state chief secretary Manoj Pant, who were seen engaged in back-to-back discussions with the doctors’ delegation and other officials, failed to convince the unrelenting doctors who refused to budge.

All this while, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was reportedly waiting at the venue to take part in the meeting.

“We had conveyed in our letter that live streaming will not be possible but had given our assurances that we would have the whole session recorded for documentation and posterity. The chief minister is waiting for them for the last hour and half. There should be a limit to such demands. We have tried to convince the doctors but they have still not accepted. We request them to consider attending this meeting,” said chief secretary Pant.

The top bureaucrat maintained that since the intention of fixing the anomalies in the health sector is common to both sides, there shouldn’t be any conflict between the doctors and state administration. PTI

