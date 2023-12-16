Responsibilities of BJP leaders change irrespective of stature: Dinesh Sharma on new CMs

Noida, Dec 16 (PTI) The BJP is a cadre-based party and does not differentiate between small or big party workers, said Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on the recent appointment of chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Sharma said the change in responsibilities is part and parcel of the BJP and party workers go through such changes irrespective of their stature.

The BJP leader said he was the deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh from 2017 to 2022 but when his role changed he went to the ground as a party worker “the very next day with no qualms”.

"There is no bias towards small or big party workers in the BJP. They are treated the same and any worker may get a chance. Even veterans don't hesitate when their responsibilities are changed," Sharma told PTI.

After the recent victories in Vidhan Sabha polls, in a surprise move the BJP selected Mohan Yadav, Bhajan Lal Sharma and Vishnu Deo Sai as chief ministers of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh respectively.

In doing so, the BJP removed former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the post even though he beat anti-incumbency in the state, while former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and some other strong contenders also did not make the cut.

"Only parties like Congress that practise nepotism are surprised when names of common party workers are announced as chief ministers. There is no place for publicity or corruption in the BJP, which is a nationalist and cadre-based party," he said.

"BJP runs on the hard work and bravery of party cadres. Whether it is a Lok Sabha candidate, a Vidhan Sabha candidate, a minister or a chief minister, the actual candidate in the BJP is always the 'lotus'. And once that is decided, all party workers accept it," he added.

Sharma also cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's example, saying he rose from being a pracharak to an organisation worker and eventually to the top rank in the BJP. PTI

