Respite from heat wave on the way as IMD predicts rainfall across states

After a scorching spell of heat waves across the country, the people may look forward to some relief in the coming days as the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in several states over the next few days.

According to the weather department, the rainfall activity is due to a cyclonic circulation lying over the areas. Major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru are also likely to get some respite from hot and sultry weather.



“Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over northeast Bihar, west Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marthwada, Karnataka, Telangana, South Rayalaseema, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Chhattisgarh,” tweeted the IMD.



Meanwhile, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, the national capital received a sudden spell of shower on Wednesday night. According to the IMD, the rain brought down temperatures that had soared to 44 degrees Celsius.



The IMD issued an ‘orange’ alert in Delhi on Thursday, predicting light rainfall accompanied by dust storms and thunderstorms. A ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for very light rain in Delhi.





Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likley over northeast Bihar, west Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marthwada, Karnataka, Telangana, South Rayalaseema, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, south chhattisgarh, pic.twitter.com/EuKTn5XTcs — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 5, 2024

“Isolated very light to light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during June 5 to June 7; Uttar Pradesh on June 5 and 6…Dust storm very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi on June 5 and June 6,” the IMD wrote in its bulletin.



The IMD said Mumbai is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall on Thursday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius respectively. “Scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Marathwada during the next five days; Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra on June 5 and 6,” the IMD said in its bulletin.



The MeT department had predicted light to moderate rain with thundershowers on Thursday at several places in Bengaluru, apart from several districts in Karnataka.



According to the IMD's bulletin released on Wednesday, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Karnataka during the next five days.

