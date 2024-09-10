Research grants to be out of GST net: Atishi reveals GST council’s decision

Addressing a digital press conference, Atishi said six educational institutions, including IIT-Delhi and Punjab University, were sent show-cause notices over research grants last month.

The GST Council has decided to exempt research grants from the GST net, Delhi Finance Minister Atishi said on Monday (September 9), calling it a victory for the entire nation.

“The AAP has strongly opposed the imposition of GST on research grants. Today, in the 54th GST Council meeting, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and I vehemently opposed it. It is good news that the GST Council has decided to exempt research grants from the GST net. This is a victory for the entire country,” she said.

Atishi said the AAP had consistently called the decision toimpose GST on research grants akin to “tax terrorism”.

She said in a post on X: “The Aam Aadmi Party has continuously opposed GST on research grants. Today, in the GST Council meeting, the Delhi and Punjab governments raised the issue that GST should not be levied on research grants received by educational institutions — whether it is a government grant or a private one. I am happy that today the GST Council has decided not to impose GST on research grants. This is a big step for the development of the country.”

(With agency inputs)