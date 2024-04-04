Report alleges new Sainik Schools’ political links; govt rubbishes claim

Online media platform The Reporters' Collective has claimed in a report that the government handed over 62 per cent of the new Sainik Schools to people associated with the Sangh Parivar, politicians from the BJP and its allies, an allegation that has been denied by the defence ministry.

Sainik Schools run under Ministry of Defence

Sainik Schools are run by the Sainik Schools Society (SSS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Defence. These schools have traditionally been the source of many cadets to India’s armed forces. There are 33 Sainik schools in the country with about 16,000 students. Several government reports over the years have highlighted the importance of these schools in sending cadets to various defence institutions in the nation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh once claimed that these schools have contributed more than 7,000 officers to the armed forces.

PPP model introduced in Oct 2021 for first time

In October 2021, for the first time, the Union Cabinet approved the affiliation of schools in the private sector with Sainik School Society under the Ministry of Defence. In the first phase, the government has initiated the scheme of setting up 100 new Sainik Schools across the country, in partnership with NGOs, state governments, and private sector which are working in the education sector.

According to The Reporters' Collective, as per the approval policy document, any school with infrastructure specified by the SSS could be approved as one of the new Sainik schools. The specified infrastructure includes land, financial resources, physical and IT infrastructure, staff, and so on. This, according to the report, allowed schools linked with the Sangh Parivar and other organisations with similar ideologies to apply.

The report

Based on data gathered from the government’s press releases and Right to Information (RTI) responses, the report says it shows a concerning trend. Of the 40 Sainik School agreements that have been finalised so far, it claims at least 62 per cent were awarded to schools linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its allied organisations, BJP politicians, political allies and friends of the BJP, Hindutva organisations, individuals, and other Hindu religious agencies.

According to the government’s policy document, the government could provide financial support of a maximum of ₹1.2 crore per annum for a school in addition to other financial incentives.

None of the 40 schools run by minorities

The report says that a closer analysis shows that of the 40 schools, 11 are directly owned by BJP politicians or managed by trusts chaired by them, or belong to friends and political allies of the BJP. Eight schools are managed by the RSS and its allied organisations. Six schools are closely linked to Hindutva organisations and other Hindu religious bodies.

The report came to the conclusion that none of the 40 schools approved till now are run by Christian or Muslim organisations or by any other religious minority in India.

Approvals not based on political, religious affiliations: MoD

The defence ministry on Wednesday (April 3) trashed reports which claimed that the new Sainik Schools were allocated to institutions based on their political or ideological affiliations.

"Articles have appeared in certain sections of the press insinuating that new Sainik Schools are being allocated to institutions based on their political or ideological affiliations. Such insinuations are unfounded," the defence ministry said in a statement.

It said a rigorous selection process was followed to finalise institutions to run the new Sainik Schools.

"The scheme for new Sainik Schools is well thought-out. The selection process itself is rigorous, checks and balances have been built in to ensure continuing adherence to the objectives, and strong incentives are in place to provide financial support to deserving students," the ministry said.

"The political or ideological affiliation or otherwise of the applicant institution does not influence the selection process. Attempts to politicise or distort the objectives and implementation of the scheme by casting aspersions on it are unwarranted and misleading," the ministry added.

Evaluation process

The ministry said over 500 applications have been received and scrutinised.

"As on date, approval has been accorded to 45 schools. This includes both existing schools and schools proposed to be built," it said.

"Approval to these schools is given provisionally. Continuation of approval is based on annual inspection by the school inspection committee. Hence, the scheme provides for a continued adherence to achieving the identified standards," it said.

The ministry said a strict evaluation process was followed to scrutinise the applicants. Explaining the process, it said a school evaluation committee composed of the concerned district magistrate as chairperson and principals of nearby existing Sainik Schools/ Navodaya Vidyalayas was set up.

"Physical inspection of the applicant school and verification of the credentials is done as per laid down criteria," it said.

"An Approval Committee which comprises the Joint Secretary (Sainik Schools Society) as chairperson, Secretary CBSE, and an eminent educationist as members accord the final recommendations," the ministry said.

(With agency inputs)