Renowned Odia poet Ramakanta Rath dies at 90; PM, President mourn

Bhubaneswar, Mar 16 (PTI) Renowned Odia poet and former bureaucrat Ramakanta Rath died at his residence in Kharvel Nagar area here on Sunday, family sources said. He was 90.

Rath, a Padma Bhushan awardee, is survived by three daughters and a son.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Rath.

Expressing grief over the demise of renowned Odia poet, Murmu in a post on X said Rath was a prominent figure in the Indian literary world.

"He was honoured with many awards including Padma Bhushan. He has enriched the pan-Indian literature with his unforgettable contribution to Odia literature," she wrote. Murmu paid her deepest condolences to the bereaved family of Rath.

Modi condoled the demise of the eminent poet and scholar and said that Rath's works, especially poetry, are widely popular among all sections of society.

"Shri Ramakanta Rath Ji distinguished himself as an effective administrator and scholar. His works, especially poetry, are widely popular among all sections of society. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti: PM @narendramodi", Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote on X.

Several leaders and eminent personalities from Odisha mourned the demise of Rath and gathered at his house to pay their last respects.

Expressing deep grief over the demise of Rath, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Ramakanta Rath will always be remembered for his contribution to the Indian administrative service and to the world of literature.

Majhi expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

The CM also announced that Rath's last rites will be performed with full state honour.

After the arrival of his son from abroad, Rath's last rites will be performed on Monday in Puri Swargadwar, said the poet's younger daughter.

Rath was born on December 13, 1934 in Cuttack. After completing his MA in English literature from Ravenshaw College (now university), he joined the IAS in 1957. Rath retired as chief secretary of Odisha in 1992 after holding several important posts in both state and central governments.

Some of the major poetry collections of Rath include Kete Dinara (1962), Aneka Kothari (1967), Sandigdha Mrugaya (1971), Saptama Rutu (1977), Sachitra Andhara (1982), Sri Radha (1985), and Sreshtha Kavita (1992). Some of his poetry has been translated into English and other languages.

Rath was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1977, the Sarala Award in 1984, the Bishuva Samman in 1990, and the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship in 2009.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to literature, he was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in 2006.

He also served as the vice president of the Kendra Sahitya Akademi from 1993 to 1998 and president of the Akademi from 1998 to 2003. PTI

