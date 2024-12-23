Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal dies at 90

Renowned Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a pioneer of parallel cinema and a towering figure in Indian cinema, passed away on Monday (December 23). He was 90.

Known for his socially conscious storytelling and deep exploration of human emotions, Benegal leaves behind a legacy that has profoundly influenced generations of filmmakers and audiences alike.

Born on December 14, 1934, in Hyderabad, Shyam Benegal began his career in advertising before transitioning into the world of cinema. His debut feature film, Ankur (1974), marked the beginning of a new wave in Indian cinema, often referred to as the “parallel cinema” movement. The film’s stark realism and focus on societal issues earned critical acclaim and established Benegal as a filmmaker who dared to challenge the status quo.

In addition to his contributions to cinema, Benegal was a prolific documentarian and television director.

(Copy to be updated)