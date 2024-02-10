Renowned artist A Ramachandran, Padma Bhushan, passes away

Renowned artist A Ramachandran died after prolonged illness at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday. He was 89.

"He was sick for some time and passed away this morning from medical complications,” his son Rahul told PTI.

Padma Bhushan

Born in 1935 at Attingal in Kerala, Ramachandran was known for his monumental canvases, colourful oils and watercolours.

In 2002, he was elected a Fellow of the Lalit Kala Akademi and received in 2005 the Padma Bhushan for outstanding service to the nation.