The Federal
Renowned artist A Ramachandran, Padma Bhushan, passes away
x
Renowned artist A Ramachandran, who won the Padma Bhushan in 2005, died after prolonged illness in New Delhi. He was 89 | File photo

Renowned artist A Ramachandran, Padma Bhushan, passes away

Born in 1935 at Attingal in Kerala, Ramachandran was known for his monumental canvases, colourful oils and watercolours; he won the Padma Bhushan in 2005

The Federal
10 Feb 2024 9:58 AM GMT

Renowned artist A Ramachandran died after prolonged illness at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday. He was 89.

"He was sick for some time and passed away this morning from medical complications,” his son Rahul told PTI.

Padma Bhushan

Born in 1935 at Attingal in Kerala, Ramachandran was known for his monumental canvases, colourful oils and watercolours.

In 2002, he was elected a Fellow of the Lalit Kala Akademi and received in 2005 the Padma Bhushan for outstanding service to the nation.

(With agency inputs)
Delhiartistes
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X