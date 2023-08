Remove all traces of colonial mindset: Nirmala Sitharaman takes Panch Pran pledge in Odisha

One of the ‘Panch Pran’ pledges that Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman administered on Thursday (August 17) to a gathering at the Central Sanskrit University in Puri, had to do with the need for Indians to shed any trace of a colonial mindset. Indians should be free of the slavery mindset instilled by the British, she said.

India will be developed and self-reliant only if we follow the pledge, added Sitharaman, who arrived in Odisha on Wednesday night on a two day visit.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised the need to eliminate any trace of colonial mindset," she said.

Along with Sitharaman, the gathering at the varsity read out the Panch Pran resolve, "We pledge to make India developed and self-reliant by 2047, we pledge to remove any trace of colonial mindset, we pledge to celebrate our heritage, we pledge to strengthen unity and respect those who protect the country and we pledge to perform the duties of a citizen." Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who also attended the event, said, "Modi has launched the 'Meri Mati, Mera Desh' campaign to honour our martyred bravehearts. I thank all of you for taking the pledge for a better India."

Mera Maati, Mera Desh

The Union finance minister also collected "maati" (earth) in the ‘Amrit Kalash’ (sacred pot) at Biraharekrushnapur, the birthplace of renowned freedom fighter Jayee Rajguru in Puri district under 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign in presence of Pradhan.

Sitharaman honoured the family members of martyrs and freedom fighters in Puri district under the campaign. Earlier in the day, Sitharaman visited the Jagannath temple and offered prayers to the sibling deities in the 12th century shrine in Puri.

Accompanied by Pradhan, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, local MLAs Jayanta Sarangi and Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, Sitharaman spent more than 30 minutes inside the temple.

The FM also visited a sand art session on ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh' by sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik. Sitharaman and Pradhan will take part in a book launch and join the inauguration ceremony of the 20th National CA Conference later in the day in Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from agencies)