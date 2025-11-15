Two Al Falah University doctors detained in Red Fort blast probe

The Delhi Police have detained two more doctors from Haryana's Al Falah University in connection with the blast near Red Ford, officials said on Saturday (November 15). The duo, who were known to Dr Umar Nabi, the driver of the car that exploded near the Red Fort, were detained during coordinated raids conducted on Friday night (November 14) by the Delhi Police Special Cell and central agencies in Haryana's Dhauj, Nuh, and adjoining areas.

Members of the Special Cell, assisted by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team, detained two Al Falah University doctors, Mohammad and Mustakim-from Nuh in Haryana.

In touch with Dr Muzammil Ganaie

The duo were allegedly in touch with Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who has been arrested in connection with the wider probe into a 'white collar' terror module, stated a PRI report quoting sources. The report further stated that they were also close friends of Dr Umar Nabi.

According to a preliminary investigation, one of the detained doctors was in Delhi on the day of the blast. Officials said that he was in the National Capital to appear for an interview at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), they said.

Further interrogation of Mohammad and Mustakim is underway to ascertain the extent of their association with Dr Ganaie and whether they had any role in the wider conspiracy being probed, they added.

Man arrested for illegal fertiliser selling

Meanwhile, in a parallel operation in Nuh, investigating agencies detained another man, identified as Dinesh alias 'Dabbu', for allegedly selling fertilisers without a license. It is being probed if his activities extended beyond illegal trade, the officials said.

Earlier, it emerged that the members of the terror module pooled around Rs 26 lakh and spent Rs 3 lakh to purchase NPK fertiliser, which is used to make IEDs.

Police are probing whether Dinesh sold the fertilizer to the accused.

Recent passport application

Officials Dr Shaheen Sayeed, another Al Falah University doctor arrested in connection with the terror module case, had recently applied for a passport.

Police verification was conducted for her application on November 3 at room number 29 of the university hostel, and officers also photographed her as part of the routine procedure, they said.

Agencies are examining whether her application has any bearing on the ongoing investigation.

