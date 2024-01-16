Record tax collections due to reforms, says PM Modi

Amaravati, Jan 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a lot of tax reforms were brought in during the last 10 years resulting in record tax collection.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) in Palasamudram in Sri Satyasai district, Modi said the tax payers money was being properly utilised and whatever collected is given back to the people in different forms.

“Several reforms were brought in in the tax system during the last ten years. Earlier, there used to be different tax systems which common citizens found difficult to understand. Due to lack of transparency, honest tax payers and business people were being troubled,” he said.

In the form of GST, the country got a modern tax system in place, he said adding that the central government also simplified the Income Tax system.

Pointing to the introduction of “faceless tax assessment” system in the country, Modi said due to these reforms today in the country record tax collection is being witnessed.

According to him, Lord Ram is an example of good governance in social life and he can be an inspiration for NACIN’s whose role is to give a modern ecosystem to the country.

“The NACIN’s role is to provide a modern ecosystem to the country which will ease trade and business in the country,” Modi said. PTI

