Gangster-turned-music mogul Rao Inderjeet Yadav arrested in Dubai

In a victory for Indian law enforcement, notorious gangster Rao Inderjeet Yadav has been arrested in Dubai after fleeing India following the 2024 murder of a Rohtak businessman in Haryana. Authorities in Dubai have sought official documents from Indian police authorities and are expected to extradite him to India shortly.

Yadav faces more than 15 cases filed by police in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, including charges of extortion, coercive loan settlements, armed intimidation, and profiting from illegal activities. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a money laundering probe against him last year after the businessman’s killing.

During raids in Delhi and Gurugram, investigators recovered five luxury cars, bank lockers, ₹17 lakh in cash, incriminating documents, and digital evidence linked to Yadav and his associates.

Yadav's criminal footprint

Yadav’s criminal footprint spans multiple states and includes a sophisticated network of illegal financial operations. Following the murder of a prominent businessman in Rohtak, Haryana, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its focus on Yadav, launching a comprehensive money laundering probe.

Fifteen active cases and chargesheets have been filed against him by Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Police.

Primary offences being extortion and armed intimidation, coercive loan settlements for private financiers, illegal commission schemes and money laundering related to organized crime.

Behind glitz and glamour

Rao Inderjeet Yadav, the owner and key controller of Gem Records Entertainment Pvt Ltd—better known as Gems Tunes—has long balanced a glamorous public image with a darker reputation. Founded in 2006, Gems Tunes operates as a video-on-demand platform producing and distributing regional music in Haryanvi, Punjabi, and Hindi.

Yadav lives lavishly and commands a strong social media following, with over 1.5 million Instagram followers, often posting photographs with Bollywood celebrities. Yet, behind the glitz, investigators alleged he has been deeply involved in serious crimes including murder, extortion, fraud, illegal land grabbing, and violent offences.

According to the ED, Yadav acted as a “strongman and enforcer,” coercively settling high-value private loan disputes worth hundreds of crores.

Murder, intimidation

Probes revealed that Yadav even developed a portal to facilitate loan settlements between corporate houses and private financiers. His name surfaced in December 2024 in connection with the murder of financer Manjeet Dighal, claimed by gangster Himanshu Bhau’s group. Soon after, Yadav fled India.

In 2025, his name reappeared in multiple high-profile cases: the firing at singer Rahul Fazilpuria’s home, the murder of Fazilpuria’s aide Rohit Shaukeen in Gurugram, and social media chatter around a shooting at YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s residence.