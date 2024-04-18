Ranveer Singh's deep fake video urging people to vote for 'nyay', for Congress goes viral

After Aamir Khan distanced himself from the video showing him endorsing the Congress party, one more deep fake video involving another top Bollywood star has emerged and gone viral on social media platforms.



This time the video shows the Bollywood star Ranveer Singh taking a dig at Modi for celebrating while people suffer from unemployment and poverty in the country. "This is Modiji's purpose. It is his intention to celebrate our sad lives, our fear, our unemployment and inflation," he says adding that the country is moving rapidly towards an era of injustice. "So we should never stop demanding our development and justice, this is why we must think and vote," he added. The video ends with a voice over saying vote for nyay (justice), vote for Congress.

The video seems to have been taken in Varanasi, where Ranveer Singh is currently visiting to participate in a Manish Malhotra fashion show as the showstopper along with Kriti Sanon. The fashion show, which took place against the backdrop of Namo Ghat in the city, was themed 'Banarasi Saree- A tapestry of Indian culture & Craftsmen'. Before the show, the two actors visited Vishwanath temple and shared their spiritual experiences. Ranveer had given an interview on a boat revelling about being a Shiv Bhakt and being spiritually stirred by the experience of being in Varanasi. He even went on to praise Modi for celebrating the rich cultural heritage of India. This video has been used to create a different message using AI, said media reports. Meanwhile, Aamir has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell of Mumbai Police against the AI-generated video created from a clip promoting the Congress party from his ‘Satyameva Jayate’ show he used to host almost a decade back.



