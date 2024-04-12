Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA arrests 2 accused including mastermind

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the man who placed a bomb that exploded in a popular eatery in Bengaluru along with the mastermind from near Kolkata.

The NIA said it swooped on Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib in connection with the March 1 bombing at the Rameshwaram Café that wounded nine people. The duo was arrested from a hotel in Contai in East Midnapore district.

Kolkata arrests

Shazib is said to have placed the IED at the café while Taha is accused of being the brain behind the planning, execution of the blast and subsequent evasion from the law.

NIA officials detected the two men early on April 12 near Kolkata where they were hiding under false identities.

The agency said it got able support and “energetic co-ordinated action and co-operation” from Central intelligence agencies and police forces in West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala.



It was only last week that the NIA identified Taha as the mastermind and Shazib as the bomber. Both are residents of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

Multi-state searches

On March 26, Muzammil Shareef, a resident of Chikkamagaluru also in Karnataka, was arrested for giving logistic support to the main accused.

Three days later, the NIA announced rewards Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the arrests of the two men.

The NIA conducted searches at 18 locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh as part of its investigations.