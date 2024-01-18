Ram temple event | PM Modi sleeping on floor, on coconut water diet: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sleeping on the floor and consuming only coconut water during a 11-day ritual he is observing ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

India Today quoted unidentified sources as saying that Modi had decided to strictly follow all instructions laid down in Hindu scriptures in the run up to the event.

The prime minister announced the start of the ritual on January 12 that he was fortunate to witness the "historic" and "auspicious" ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at the temple.

Austere measures

“'Yam Niyam' spells out several austere measures, including yoga, meditation and discipline in various aspects, for its practitioners. PM Modi already follows many of these disciplines, including waking up during an auspicious time before sunrise, meditation and consuming 'satvik' food, in his daily life,” the website quoted officials as saying.

Consecration of a temple is described as the manifestation of divine consciousness in the deity's idol.

The idol of Ram Lalla was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on Wednesday night, according to Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra.

Rituals for temple

The installation of the idol in the sanctum sanctorum is expected to be done on Thursday.

Several rituals are being performed in the run-up to the consecration ceremony. Modi will be the chief guest of the event, which will also mark the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.